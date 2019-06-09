

CHARLES LESTER VENNELL

"Ben" (Age 87)



Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away at home on May 31, 2019. Born July 6, 1931 in Oberlin, Pennsylvania, Ben worked for the Department of Labor until he enlisted in the Navy in 1950. After his tour of duty ended, Ben began a successful retail career. In 1958, he opened The Hollin Hall Variety Store, followed by The Needle and Thread in 1965 and The Treasure Chest in 1969. Ben retired in 2008 after owning The Variety Store and supporting the Alexandria/Mount Vernon community for 50 years.

Ben is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria Ann Vennell, of Alexandria, Virginia; his daughter Vicki Vennell (Beth Jaeger) of Fort Collins, Colorado; his daughter Diane DeGiorgi (John DeGiorgi) of Springfield, Virginia; his grandson Andrew DeGiorgi (Erin DeGiorgi); and great granddaughter (Emilia) of Fairfax, Virginia; and his granddaughter Lauren Winslow (Cody Winslow) of Richmond, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. Memorial donations in Ben's name may be made to the organization of your choice.