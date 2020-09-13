Passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was 83.He is survived by his two sons, Charles W. McNett III "Bill" of Columbia, MD., and Edward C. McNett "Ted" of Hanover, PA; daughters-in-law, Sharon L. McNett and Hannah S. McNett; two granddaughters, Erin G. McNett (Ted) and Samantha R. McNett (Bill); and two nephews, Edward C. McNett and Stephen M. McNett and their families. He is preceded by his wife, Eva Friederike Hess McNett; a brother, Albert Wollaston McNett Sr.; a sister, Leila Bell McNett; and a nephew, Albert Wollaston McNett, Jr.He earned his PhD from Tulane University in Archaeology. He was an instructor at Bethany College, lecturer at West Virginia Academy of Sciences, and professor at the East Stroudsburg University where he met Eva Friederike Hess and married in 1964. He then taught at Baylor University and then the American University from 1967 until 2000. He was Professor Emeritus until his passing. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Middle Atlantic Archaeological Conference in 1999.His love for his family was only matched by the love of international food, New Orleans jazz and culture, raising Killifish, and antique target rifles and pistols. Over the years he passed on these passions to his two sons and granddaughters.Services Pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum.The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted by the family, full details available at