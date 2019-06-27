CHARLES EDWARD WARNER
Charles Edward Warner, 84, of Cheverly, MD, passed away on June 15, 2019 at his residence.
Charles was born on April 14, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Alvin and Vivian Wilson Warner. Charles was the owner of Friendly Inn and was a certified food service manager. He served in the United States Army
and was a member of the American Legion. He was very active in his community. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Magdalena M. Warner and two brothers, Alvin Warner, Jr. and Clifford Warner. He is survived by one sister, Vivian Landis and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed Military honors and committal will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.