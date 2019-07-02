The Washington Post

CHARLES WARNER

CHARLES WARNER  
Member Tuxedo Cheverly VFC  

The Tuxedo-Cheverly Volunteer Fire Company salutes the service of Brother Charles" Charlie" Warner, who hung his gear up for the final time on June 15, 2019. Charlie served his community as a proud member of the band of brothers at Station # 22 for over three decades and was an avid member of the Company's sports teams. Charlie was the "Chief" of adjacent auxiliary Station # 22, aka, The Friendly Inn, serving members daily. His camaraderie and dedication to service will be missed.
Rest in Peace our Brother.
William E. Mould President  

