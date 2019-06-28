|
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
WILKES Charles Raymond Wilkes (Age 62) Of Kensington, MD on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Charlie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Andrea Mason Wilkes and his two sons, Nicholas (Natthanate "Peggy") Wilkes and Daniel Wilkes. Charlie is also survived by his mother, Theresa Wilkes of Hokah, Minnesota and sisters, Lucy Wilkes, Rosann Klutzke (Ken), Jean Wood (Geoff), Judy Davis (Gene), Mary Harris (Mike), Betty Schiefelbein (Ed), Sue Sloan, Joan Meiners (Dan), Kathy Kruse (Tim), and many loving nieces, nephews, and in laws. Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Francis Wilkes, sister Vickie Wilkes, and brother Joseph Wilkes. Charlie was born on November 24, 1956 to parents Theresa and Francis Wilkes. He graduated from La Crescent High School, achieved a BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Madison, a MS and PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh. Charlie was the Owner, President and Senior Engineer for Wilkes Technologies, an engineering consulting firm specializing in human exposure research, analysis of indoor air quality issues and development of models and other tools for representation of important processes influencing human exposure. He had developed several human exposure models currently in use in the scientific community, authored / co-authored more than 25 publications in peer-reviewed journals, chapters in books, and conference papers. Charlie was a great family man and a loving father with a wonderful sense of humor and a love for impractical jokes. He was a passionate, active man who was deeply involved in environmental and sustainable causes for the majority of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors; working with his hands; solving problems; computer and building sciences; and watching his sports teams: the Minnesota Vikings, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers. He was coach for nearly all of his sons' sports teams as they were growing up, and loved to play recreational softball. His family and friends will always remember him as friendly, funny, and very generous of his time and knowledge in helping people. Visitation at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 until 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to The Natural Resources Defense Council www.NRDC.org or to Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD. www.colefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to The Natural Resources Defense Council www.NRDC.org or to Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD. www.colefuneral.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
