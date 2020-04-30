CHARLES E. WOOD
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born March 10, 1926 in Rockville Maryland, the son of the late Oscar T. Wood Sr. and Evelyn M. Duffin Wood. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Rockville, he attended the American University, Washington, DC, before serving in the U.S. Navy
, retiring on disability. Preceded in death by sisters Anita M., Evelyn M. Washington, Lucille C., Marian A. Walker, and brother Dewitt T. (Sr). Left to mourn his passing, devoted brother Oscar T. Jr. (Janet L.), nieces, nephews and other relatives. Our hearts will forever be filled with the love and joy he brought to family and friends. Interment private. Arrangements by SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.