On Sunday, June 28, 2020, CHARLES ERIC WOOD departed this life at his home in Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Wood; five sons, Charles Wood, Jr., Devin Wood, Tristin Fletcher, Miguel McIntosh and Khristian Durham; father, Charles Wood; three sisters, Angella Watkins (Rick), Nicole Price (Rasheen) and Erica Wood; a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, public viewing 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private vieiwng 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Cemetery, Landover, MD. For service and streaming information please visit: