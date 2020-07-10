1/1
CHARLES ERIC WOOD  
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, CHARLES ERIC WOOD departed this life at his home in Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Wood; five sons, Charles Wood, Jr., Devin Wood, Tristin Fletcher, Miguel McIntosh and Khristian Durham; father, Charles Wood; three sisters, Angella Watkins (Rick), Nicole Price (Rasheen) and Erica Wood; a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, public viewing 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private vieiwng 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Cemetery, Landover, MD. For service and streaming information please visit:www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
