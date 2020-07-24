Passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Fairfax, Virginia surrounded by his family. Bob was born on May 5, 1923 in Herron, Illinois to Curtis "Ray" and Bessie Slade Woodside.Bob spent his childhood in Illinois then moved with his family to Arlington, Virginia where he graduated from Washington and Lee High School. He attended the University of Virginia and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. He attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA. Fifty years following UVA graduation, Bob was invited into membership of the prestigious Jefferson Society.On June 11, 1949, Bob married Jeanne Stoeckle at the UVA Chapel. Bob and Jeanne celebrated their 71st anniversary this year with their family at home.Bob graduated from the U.S. Army OCS and served during WWII. He continued his active duty service and later became an officer in the Army Reserve where he retired from service in 1983.Bob was a devoted Civil Service employee for 36 years. He served as Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Development. He was decorated three times for Meritorious Civilian Service in addition to numerous commendations. Bob was a charter member of the Senior Executive Service. He retired from civilian service in December, 1981.Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Patricia (Drew) Wilson of Ellicott City, MD, and Nancy (Dave-Rexford, MT) Lehenky of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Samuel Woodside Wilson and Rebecca Wilson Killeen (Joseph).A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Charles R. Woodside to: (1) Annandale Volunteer Fire Department, Company 23 or (2) Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Attn: Roof Cross Lighting Fund. For details please visit: