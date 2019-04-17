Charles Russell Woodson
"Woody"
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Charles Russell "Woody" Woodson of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away. He was the beloved husband of Verna Alexander Woodson; father of Hillary Woodson Gaskins (Toussaint) and the late Darren Russell Woodson; grandfather of Felton Armstrong, III, Savannah Woodson Reeves and Asa Gaskins; brother-in-law of Paula Alexander Wilks (William). Friends are welcome to pay respects at Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, 223 Elizabeth Avenue, Rockville, MD, 20850, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., where his memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church. Please view and sign the family guestbook at