CHARLES WOODSON

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES WOODSON.

 
 

Charles Russell Woodson  
"Woody"  

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Charles Russell "Woody" Woodson of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away. He was the beloved husband of Verna Alexander Woodson; father of Hillary Woodson Gaskins (Toussaint) and the late Darren Russell Woodson; grandfather of Felton Armstrong, III, Savannah Woodson Reeves and Asa Gaskins; brother-in-law of Paula Alexander Wilks (William). Friends are welcome to pay respects at Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, 223 Elizabeth Avenue, Rockville, MD, 20850, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., where his memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Funeral Home
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon