

Charles Killian Worsley



Of Rockville, MD, passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Charles is the dear brother or James Worsley, Richard Worsley, Bernardine Monyak, Gerald Worsley, and Ann Clark. Loving companion of Regina Teeter. Also survived by many of relatives and friends, including his Godson James Clark (Elspeth Dodge) and Alexandra and Arya; daughters of James Clark.

Charles graduated from the University of North Carolina with a B.S. and M.S. in Russian History. He served several years in the U.S. Army in The Korean War . He then devoted his career to Montgomery County Public Schools.

The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 a.m. Interment to be held at a later date.