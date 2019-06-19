

CHARLES MAYOH YEAGER "Chick"



Chick Yeager, 77, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC. He was hospitalized for complications of cancer treatments, suffered a traumatic fall and peacefully passed.

Chick graduated from Vineland High School in 1959, attended and graduated from Montclair State College to become a math teacher. His love of politics inspired him to further his education and he then attended Harvard University to attain his Doctorate of Education, focused on policy and politics, while teaching at Tufts University. Chick subsequently began teaching at Stockton College in Galloway, NJ where he was in charge of the Washington internship program. He loved this so much that he moved permanently to Washington to focus on the program.

While living in Washington Chick became heavily involved with the Triangle Club which is a leading non-profit serving the LBGT recovery community. Always a teacher at heart, with great empathy and an infectious sense of humor, he guided numerous sponsees through the 12 step program and was beloved in his community.

Chick is the son of Nellie and Herbert Yeager (deceased). He was the brother of Herbert Jr (Chip) also deceased and sister Caryl Yeager of Manasquan, NJ. He is the loving uncle of Michael (and Corie) Yeager of Basking Ridge, NJ, Gary (and Vicki) Yeager of Vineland and Bonnie (and Buzz) Mingin of Medford, NJ and each of his great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday June 30, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Triangle Club, 2030 P. St NW, Washington, DC.

Donations may be made to or the .