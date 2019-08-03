Bishop Charlie B. Burroughs, Sr.
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Annie B. Burroughs; two sons, Melvin Burroughs and Theophilus Burroughs; three daughters, Florence Gatling, Carolyn Johnson and Dorothy Dunn; 27 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation for Bishop Burroughs, Sr. at First United Church of Jesus Christ, 7901 - 16th St., NW on Monday, August 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebration of life will be held at The Way of The Cross, 1800 Hazelwood Dr., Capitol Heights, MD on Tuesday, August 6 from 9 a.m. until servie at 10 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7 at 10 a.m.