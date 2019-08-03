The Washington Post

Charlie B. Burroughs

Service Information
First United Church Of Jesus
7901 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-3828
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First United Church of Jesus Christ
7901 - 16th St., NW
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Way of The Cross
1800 Hazelwood Dr.
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Bishop Charlie B. Burroughs, Sr.

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Annie B. Burroughs; two sons, Melvin Burroughs and Theophilus Burroughs; three daughters, Florence Gatling, Carolyn Johnson and Dorothy Dunn; 27 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation for Bishop Burroughs, Sr. at First United Church of Jesus Christ, 7901 - 16th St., NW on Monday, August 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebration of life will be held at The Way of The Cross, 1800 Hazelwood Dr., Capitol Heights, MD on Tuesday, August 6 from 9 a.m. until servie at 10 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7 at 10 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019
