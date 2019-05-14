

Charlie Gordon



Passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday May 5, 2019, at the blessed age of 97. His funeral is 11 a.m. on May 15, at The Sanctuary Kingdom Square in Capitol Heights MD and will be buried at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. He is survived a brother; three sons; seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Charlie was born on November 6, 1921 in Macon Georgia. He joined the Army in November of 1942 and served six years during World War II. After returning home he served 35 years with Department of Interior, retiring in 1979. Charlie and his late wife Ethel was married for over 40 years before she passed in 1998. In their life together they opened their home to over 32 foster children. He was a hero, a father, grandfather and great grandfather, an idle guide, we love and honor you.