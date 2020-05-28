

Charlie J. Greene

September 24,1934 - April 20, 2020



Departed this life on April 20, 2020 in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Charlie Greene was civil serverent for 35 years for the Department of Army as an Information Systems Director and Computer Programer.

Charlie was preceded in death by his children Anita and Dudley Wallace, and leaves to cherish him, his loving wife Helen Greene; stepson Tyrone Love; grandsons JaQuarn Wallace and Demarco Shands; twin sister Ollie Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his hometown of Charlotte, NC.