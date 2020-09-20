

Charlie Holloway

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is survived by his sister Christine Holloway; two sons Dwayne and Keith Holloway; one grandson; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers. Mr. Holloway may be viewed at True Believers Pentecostal Glorious Church of God, 5670 Central Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20019 on Wednesday, September 23, from at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a scholarship in his honor. Donations may be made to the Charlie Holloway Scholarship Fund and mailed to PO Box 471542, District Heights, MD 20753.



