CHARLIE C. JOHNSON

On November 9, 2020 of Washington DC. Father of two children; other relatives and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. at John T. Rhines Funeral Home, 1505 Kenilworth Avenue NE. Interment Good Hope Church Cemetery, Culpeper VA.



