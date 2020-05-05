

Charlie McCarthy



Died peacefully in Naples, FL on March 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Charlie was born in Newport, RI, son of the late Charles and Marie McCarthy. During Died peacefully in Naples, FL on March 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Charlie was born in Newport, RI, son of the late Charles and Marie McCarthy. During World War II , he served onboard the USS Halloran, a destroyer escort, and enjoyed sharing stories from his time in the South Pacific. After the war, he began a long career at Kodak, where he retired as a District Manager in the Customer Equipment Service Division. He was a life-long Washington Redskins fan, and a season ticket holder for over 50 years.

Charlie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Aggie in 2011, and sisters, Jane Hollidge, Mary West, and Peggy McCluskey.

He is survived by his children, Dennis McCarthy and Maureen McCarthy (Richard Lerner), grandchildren, Keith and Lynn Lerner, brother-in-law, Buddy West, sisters-in-law, Martha Hollidge, Joyce Pavilonis Hepp, Millie Pavilonis, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring Charlie's life will be planned near his former residence in Silver Spring, MD when the country returns to health.