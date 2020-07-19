Charlie Ward Trussell, Jr. (Age 77)
Of Woodbridge, VA on July 16, 2020 at Sentara Northern VA Medical Center. Ward retired from US Army Night Vision Lab as Chief of the laser technology team.He is survived by wife, Sharon Trussell; daughters, Beth Trussell and Susan (Joe) Collet; sister, Paula Bailey; brothers, E. Eugene (Mary Nell), Donald (Etta), and Calvin Trussell; grandchildren, Addison and Gavin Collet; one niece, three nephews, and four great nephews.All services will be private. To leave condolences please visit www.millerfuneralhome.net