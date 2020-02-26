

CHARLIEANN F. PHARES (Age 80)



On February 20, 2020, Charlieann F. Phares, 80, of Springfield, VA passed peacefully in the company of her sons. Joining her beloved husband Robert D. Phares. Devoted mother of Robert, Charles, and David Phares. Daughter of Charles and Marjorie Fentress. Sister of Linda (Fentress) Moger. She is also survived by her granddaughter Nicholle (Phares) Finley and by her great-grandchildren Evey and C.J. Finley.

Friends may call at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA on Saturday, February 29 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. followed by a procession to the gravesite at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA.

Flowers to be sent to the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.