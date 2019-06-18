The Washington Post

CHARLOTTE BOVENDER

CHARLOTTE R. BOVENDER  

Died on June 12, 2019 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Bovender and by her son, William Ray Bovender. She worked for many years in the real estate business in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her niece, Betsy Holmes, by three grandchildren, Zachary Bovender, Ethan Bovender and Leah Bovender, and a number of caring and loving friends. Burial will be on Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.
Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
