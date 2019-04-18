

CHARLOTTE GOTTLIEB (Age 96)



On April 16, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD, devoted wife for 66 years of Dr. Julius J. Gottlieb, who preceded her in 2008 and dear friend of the late Robert Weiner. Loving mother of Dr. Sheldon (Cass) Gottlieb of Baltimore, MD; Cyndy (Alan) Weitz of Kensington, MD; Lorinda (Dr. Daniel) Weinstock of Geneva, NY; Dr. David (Dina) Gottlieb of Columbia, MD and Jonathan (Debbie) Gottlieb of Bethesda, MD; adored grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and sister of Henrietta Kiken of Hallendale, FL. She was the proprietor of Charlotte Gottlieb's Professional Shoe Service in Washington, DC for over 30 years. She was a vibrant and inspiring leader of many activities at the Five-Star Premier Residence in Chevy Chase, MD. Her warmth, charm, and devotion to family and friends is the wonderful legacy she leaves to all who knew her. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Shiva to be observed at the residence of Cyndy and Alan Weitz, 5305 Strathmore Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday evening and 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.