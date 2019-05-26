The Washington Post

CHARLOTTE HOGAN

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Notice
Charlotte Lorraine Hogan  
(Age 88)  

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, of Finksburg, MD. Mother of Sharon Beecher (James), George Hogan (Karen), Larry Hogan (Karen); grandmother of Susan Cullen (Greg), Cara Bradley (Joe) Brenden Hogan and the late Kelley Wiseman; sister of Linda Best, Gary Summers, Karen Summers, Glen Summers, and the late William A. Summers and Joan Thiede. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Interment at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
