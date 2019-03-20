Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE LOMBARDO.



Charlotte Emily Lombardo

(Age 89)



Of Fairfax, VA passed away March 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Lombardo. Charlotte is also survived by her children, Frederick J. Lombardo, Virginia M. Kazmierczak, Joseph S. Lombardo, and Michael A. Lombardo; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Charlotte was a favorite cafeteria lady at Fairfax and Westfield High Schools, where she retired from Fairfax County School System.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA, where a reception will follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: or Capital Caring Hospice Services.