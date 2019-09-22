The Washington Post

CHARLOTTE MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE MARTIN.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana
Shiva
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana
Shiva
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Charlotte Martin  

On September 20, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton, cherished mother of Joseph (Diann) Martin, Steven Martin (Kim Kuryea), Sandra Martin (Gary Homana) and David (Alison) Martin. Devoted sister of Phyllis Raab. Loving grandmother of eight. A graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. today, September 22, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be at the home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana from Sunday to Thursday at 7 p.m. each night. Donations in her memory can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.