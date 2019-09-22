Charlotte Martin
On September 20, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton, cherished mother of Joseph (Diann) Martin, Steven Martin (Kim Kuryea), Sandra Martin (Gary Homana) and David (Alison) Martin. Devoted sister of Phyllis Raab. Loving grandmother of eight. A graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. today, September 22, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be at the home of Sandra Martin and Gary Homana from Sunday to Thursday at 7 p.m. each night. Donations in her memory can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.