

Charlotte Meaney "Charly"

Our dear Charlotte passed away on January 20, 2020. Charly was born on October 22, 1927, in Magdeburg, Germany. Since her father was a musician, the family moved frequently. She attended many schools in all parts of Germany. This may account for the strength and independence of character that she attained while still a school girl. Her education in Germany ended when her high school in Aachen was destroyed in an air raid during World War II. While working for the U.S. military in Aachen, she met Sergeant Rod Meaney. In 1946, she moved to America and married Rod the following year. They lived in several military postings, including Japan and Panama. They finally settled in Oceanport, NJ, where Rod taught at the Signal Corps School. The couple now had four children: Rod, Shirley, Julie and Mike: all of whom they raised to be strong, kind, and self-reliant, just as she was.In addition to being a wife and mother, Charly continued her life-long quest for learning. She earned a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics from Monmouth University and later two Master's Degrees in Mathematics and Statistics from Rutgers University. Sadly, her husband, Rod passed away in 1978. With the children mostly grown up, Charly went to work teaching mathematics at Monmouth University and the prep school for West Point. In 1982, at a concert in Red Bank, NJ, she met Sam Bleier, who was wise enough to recognize in her the love of his life. They married in July, and both continued teaching. During summers, they traveled to Europe several times and to Asia. In 1990, they moved to northern Virginia to be nearer her mother and children. They remained close to family as grandchildren and later great-grandchildren arrived and grew. Charly doted on them all.Hers was a warm and generous heart. She supported many humane causes and gave freely to all members of her family. She made friends easily all during her lifetime. Few could resist her warm smile, her sincerity and graciousness. However, she avoided sentimentality. When problems arose, she chose to solve them with logic and common sense, believing "whatever is worth doing should be done well".Charlotte will be buried with her first husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Charly is sorely missed by Sam, her four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Hers was a life well lived.We all love you, Charly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store