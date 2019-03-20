CHARLOTTE F. PEARLMAN
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, CHARLOTTE F. PEARLMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ira Pearlman; loving mother of Sandra (Eugene Meyer) Pearlman, Melinda (Andrew Gardner) Rudolph, and Richard (Ruthann) Pearlman; dear grandmother of David and Aaron Meyer, Joshua and Julia Rudolph and Jacob and Kate Pearlman. Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation Cemetery, 1380 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Services Agency, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.