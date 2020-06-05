SEWARD Charlotte Anne Seward (1932 - 2020) Charlotte Anne Seward (Smith), 87 years young, died peacefully on June 1, 2020. Born on October 6, 1932 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Stanton Seward (2000) and her son Richard Charles Seward (2005). Charlotte spent her childhood in Ladysmith, where, as a teenager, she worked in her father's office and assisted with his work as the town's only doctor. She graduated from Vassar College in 1954 and received a Master of Public Health from Harvard University. She then went on to research the causes of trachoma in Saudi Arabia, where she was allowed into Bedouin tents at a time when it was rare for women to bridge such cultural divides. It was there that she met her husband, Jerry. They were married in Switzerland and returned to Washington, DC to start their life together. Charlotte was a loving mother and wife. She was also a lifelong volunteer in the community. In the 1980s, she dedicated her time to Children's Hospital. She was also a key member of the Vassar book sale group for many years, where she collected and catalogued books, helped organize and run the annual sale until the last one in 1999. At the Smithsonian, she volunteered at the information desks of the various museums for more than 15 years until this past February. She was also a constant source of information for things outside the Smithsonian when asked by visitors. Charlotte was the heart of the Smith and Seward families. It was at her home that family and friends gathered. Everyone was welcome. She often opened her Woodley Park home to family members, friends and strangers from far and near. Some stayed for a day, others for weeks and even months. She loved walking and could outwalk most of us in distance and pace. Despite macular degeneration in both eyes, she navigated the D.C. streets, buses and Metro on a daily basis. She loved the city and kept up with the arts and cultural events while holding on to her northern Wisconsin roots. Her smile and laugh lit up the room, and her sweetness, strength and good humor warmed and sustained us all. Her indomitable and loving spirit lives on in all the lives she touched throughout her life. She is survived by three children, Anne Seward Myers (Bob), Nancy Lee Seward (Tim) and John Stanton Seward (Joanne), and her many beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Richard, Charlotte, Travis, Marcea, Lee, Serena, Garrett and Jennifer. She is also survived by her older brother, Jack Smith and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date to honor her life and accomplishments. Please visit this website to leave memories and photos as you wish: http://www.mowells.com/obituaries/Charlotte-Anne-Seward?obId=14907888#/obituaryInfo In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Smithsonian Institute at: https://giving.si.edu/donate-now.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.