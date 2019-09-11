The Washington Post

CHARLOTTE SIMON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE SIMON.
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Judean Gardens
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CHARLOTTE SIMON  

On September 9, 2019, Charlotte "CJ" Simon, of Washington, DC passed away. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She deeply cared for her parents until the day they passed and was a very caring and loving person to all whom she met. She is survived by her two sons, Barry (Audrey) Suskind and Sean (Tahnya) Suskind; grandchildren, Valerie (Tom Monaco), Alex, Jordan and Aurelia Suskind; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Elise Monaco. Graveside services will be at Judean Gardens of Olney MD at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barry and Audrey Suskind. Contributions should be made to The or to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.