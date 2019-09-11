

CHARLOTTE SIMON



On September 9, 2019, Charlotte "CJ" Simon, of Washington, DC passed away. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She deeply cared for her parents until the day they passed and was a very caring and loving person to all whom she met. She is survived by her two sons, Barry (Audrey) Suskind and Sean (Tahnya) Suskind; grandchildren, Valerie (Tom Monaco), Alex, Jordan and Aurelia Suskind; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Elise Monaco. Graveside services will be at Judean Gardens of Olney MD at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barry and Audrey Suskind. Contributions should be made to The or to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.