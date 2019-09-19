CHARLOTTE B. SLOANE
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, while attending church service in Capitol Heights, Maryland, loving mother of Edwin D. Sloane (Janet), Lance D. Sloane (Lisa), and Wendell D. Sloane (Cassandra); doting grandmother to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her precious memory two brothers, Robert, Sr. (Lisa) Brazier and Eric (Louella) Brazier; former spouse, Marston D. Sloane; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. The Family will receive friends at St. Paul's Rock Creek Church, 201 Allison Street, NW, Washington, DC, on Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.