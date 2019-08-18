Charlotte B. Temerario
It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte B. Temerario, age 98, announces her passing on June 13, 2018. She is survived by her son, Tony (Michelle) Temerario; and granddaughters Maria Temerario and Carolina Temerario. She was the beloved wife of and will be interred with Carmel Arthur "Tim' Temerario at Arlington National Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:45 p.m. August 22, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery Post Chapel, interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte Temerario may be made to the Navy Nurse Corps Association, http://nnca.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019