Charlotte Vigneault, beloved wife of Marcel, passed away at their home in Fort Washington, MD on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She passed with family at her side. She was born in Hartford, CT to the late Charles and Leota Caron. Charlotte was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband Marcel L. Vigneault; her children, Denise Hayward, Michelle (Kirk) Weeks, Gisele (Walter) Raley, Danielle (Michael) Davis, and Joseph Vigneault; and her sister, Elaine Lessard. She was also survived by her 10 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for her at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway, Clinton, MD. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, please check back for updated information. The graveside service will hopefully be open to all. Online condolences may be made at: