CHARLOTTE LOUISE WILES
Charlotte Louise Wiles, born February 3, 1940, passed away on July 26, 2019. She spent most of her years managing Truro Book Store and raising a beautiful family. Charlotte is survived by her wonderful sister, Janet Bowe, brother-in-law, Jim Bowe, daughter, Dana Wiles-Beers, daughter, Lyndy Kostelnik, son, Adam Wiles, daughter, Andrea Wiles, 13 loving grandchildren, and six adorable great-grandchildren. She will be missed by so many who adored her. A celebration of her life will be held on August 5, 2019 at Truro Anglican Church in Fairfax, VA in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone able to please donate to the .