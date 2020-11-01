

Charlotte Wineland

After an extraordinary life of over 101 years, Charlotte Wineland passed away at her home in Oakton, VA Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd G. Wineland and daughter, Nancy Castle. She is survived by daughters, Linda Byrne of Oakton, VA, Christine Wineland of Leesburg, FL, and her son, Lloyd Wineland of Asheville, NC, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Born in Baltimore on August 10, 1919, Charlotte's family moved to Washington, DC when she was three years old. There she attended Eastern High School and Strayer Business College. She met Lloyd G. Wineland in 1938 and they married the following year. They lived and raised their family in southeast Washington, DC and Alexandria, VA and moved to Easton, MD in 1978. Along with her husband of almost 50 years, Charlotte was an avid collector of Fine Arts and Native American and Western Exploration Literature. She took great pride in the fact that today their important collection is permanently housed at the Smithsonian Libraries. Charlotte returned to Virginia in 1989 and has lived in Oakton where she became involved with the Oakton Women's Club, the Oakton United Methodist Church, and Friends of Oakton Library. Charlotte's hobbies were china painting and knitting. Charlotte will be remembered for her many lifelong friendships. A memorial service for Charlotte will be held in the future.



