

Charlotte Wolpoff



On Friday, August 23, 2019, Charlotte Rein Wolpoff of Chevy Chase, MD. Predeceased by her loving parents, Rose and Arthur Rein; beloved wife of the late Stanley "Cap'n Stan" Wolpoff; devoted mother of Adrienne Wolpoff (Louis Pettey) and Sharon Wolpoff; loving sister of Stanley Rein (Kathy); cherished grandmother of Stephen Pettey (Jennifer) and the late Donald Pettey (survived by Robert); adored aunt of Gary Gitomer (Nina), Dr. Steve Gitomer (Debbie), Dr. Ralph Gitomer, Stuart Wolpoff (Lee), Suzanne Oliwa (Mike), Mark Rein (Anya) and Lesley Rein (Fred Karanovich). Also survived by her cherished caretakers, Gaby Contreras-Zembrana and Lucy Pino. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered, so all are welcome to join us for Graveside services to be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Following interment, the family will be receiving at Somerset House in Chevy Chase, MD. Kaddish to be said at sunset.