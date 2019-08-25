The Washington Post

Charlotte Wolpoff (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Wolpoff.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charlotte Wolpoff  

On Friday, August 23, 2019, Charlotte Rein Wolpoff of Chevy Chase, MD. Predeceased by her loving parents, Rose and Arthur Rein; beloved wife of the late Stanley "Cap'n Stan" Wolpoff; devoted mother of Adrienne Wolpoff (Louis Pettey) and Sharon Wolpoff; loving sister of Stanley Rein (Kathy); cherished grandmother of Stephen Pettey (Jennifer) and the late Donald Pettey (survived by Robert); adored aunt of Gary Gitomer (Nina), Dr. Steve Gitomer (Debbie), Dr. Ralph Gitomer, Stuart Wolpoff (Lee), Suzanne Oliwa (Mike), Mark Rein (Anya) and Lesley Rein (Fred Karanovich). Also survived by her cherished caretakers, Gaby Contreras-Zembrana and Lucy Pino. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered, so all are welcome to join us for Graveside services to be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Following interment, the family will be receiving at Somerset House in Chevy Chase, MD. Kaddish to be said at sunset.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.donate.ushmm.org or to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations