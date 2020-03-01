

CHARLOTTE FLORENCE WOTRING



Charlotte Florence Wotring passed away on February 21, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. She was born in Washington DC on March 24, 1926 to the late Florence V. and Jay D. Nelson.

Charlotte was a homemaker and proceeded to work as a secretary for Vitro Laboratories in Silver Spring, MD for 35 years where she was also a member of St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church.

Charlotte married the late Donald R. Wotring on May 26, 1945 in Fayetteville, NC.

In 2009, Charlotte moved from Maryland to Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC to be close to her family. At Springmoor she was a member of the Red Hat Society. She also helped by preparing the chapel for services and communion.

Charlotte enjoyed traveling, dancing, swimming, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She also enjoyed playing bridge, and she was an avid reader.

She will be remembered most for being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all those whose lives she touched. Charlotte also survived breast cancer three times.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Donna Lee Kinn and son-in-law, James B. Kinn; granddaughters, Jennifer A. Kinn and Debbie M. Salentine and husband, Patrick R. Salentine; and great-grandchildren, Reagan O. Salentine and Patrick R. Salentine Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Springmoor Clinic and Stewart Health Center for their wonderful care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at Springmoor Retirement Community North Village in the Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Terrace Room in South Village,1500 Sawmill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615.