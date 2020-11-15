1/1
CHARRON THORNTON
1961 - 2020
CHARRON ELIZABETH THORNTON  
Transitioned on November 2, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD, to the late Deacon Clarence and Queen Thornton on September 4, 1961. She is survived by Victor Thornton, Tanya Thames, Jannell Sellman (Thomas, Sr.), and other loving family and friends. Public viewing 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison Street NW, Washington, DC. Private funeral service followed by the Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Bacon Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
