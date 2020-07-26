Or Copy this URL to Share



Chester L. Harrison, Sr.

Entered into eternal rest Sunday July 12,2020. Dearly beloved son of Margaret A. Harrison. Also survived by two son's, Chester, Jr. and Christopher Harrison, one daughter-in-law, Monica Harrison 1 sister Margaret L Harrison two brothers, DeWayne Harrison and Lawrance Harrison, a special friend Brenda Ingram and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.



