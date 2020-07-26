1/1
CHEATER HARRISON Sr.
Chester L. Harrison, Sr.  
Entered into eternal rest Sunday July 12,2020. Dearly beloved son of Margaret A. Harrison. Also survived by two son's, Chester, Jr. and Christopher Harrison, one daughter-in-law, Monica Harrison 1 sister Margaret L Harrison two brothers, DeWayne Harrison and Lawrance Harrison, a special friend Brenda Ingram and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
JUL
28
Service
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
JUL
28
Interment
Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
