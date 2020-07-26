Chester L. Harrison, Sr.
Entered into eternal rest Sunday July 12,2020. Dearly beloved son of Margaret A. Harrison. Also survived by two son's, Chester, Jr. and Christopher Harrison, one daughter-in-law, Monica Harrison 1 sister Margaret L Harrison two brothers, DeWayne Harrison and Lawrance Harrison, a special friend Brenda Ingram and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.