The Washington Post

cheri lamont

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for cheri lamont.
Service Information
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
22903
(434)-977-0005
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Cheri Maureen Lamont  

Passed away on November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family in Virginia at the age of 71. She was born in Philadelphia to parents Harry and Esther Lamont. She graduated from Temple University with a Master's Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. She worked for over four decades in a practice that truly changed the lives of countless clients and families with autism and auditory processing disorders. She was an accomplished poet (accepted to the creative writing master's program at Columbia University), model (featured on the cover of multiple magazines including Redbook) and traveler (once spending two months in France). She instilled her altruistic, family focus in her sons Drew and Daniel Harris (both fathers and medical doctors). She is also survived by three siblings (Bruce Lamont, Marlene Levy and Carl Lamont), two daughter-in-laws (Amy Salerno and Stacey Harris), four grandchildren (Avery, Reece, Jonah and Nolan Harris) and a labradoodle Scarlett. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Rodef Shaom in Falls Church, Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday November 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cheri's honor to the Virginia Institute of Autism. https://www.viaschool.org/support-via/online-donations/

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlottesville, VA   (434) 977-0005
funeral home direction icon