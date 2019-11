Cheri Maureen Lamont

Passed away on November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family in Virginia at the age of 71. She was born in Philadelphia to parents Harry and Esther Lamont. She graduated from Temple University with a Master's Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. She worked for over four decades in a practice that truly changed the lives of countless clients and families with autism and auditory processing disorders. She was an accomplished poet (accepted to the creative writing master's program at Columbia University), model (featured on the cover of multiple magazines including Redbook) and traveler (once spending two months in France). She instilled her altruistic, family focus in her sons Drew and Daniel Harris (both fathers and medical doctors). She is also survived by three siblings (Bruce Lamont, Marlene Levy and Carl Lamont), two daughter-in-laws (Amy Salerno and Stacey Harris), four grandchildren (Avery, Reece, Jonah and Nolan Harris) and a labradoodle Scarlett. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Rodef Shaom in Falls Church, Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday November 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cheri's honor to the Virginia Institute of Autism. https:// www.viaschool.org/support-via/online-donations/