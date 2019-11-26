

Cherie Loustaunau (AGE 75)



Of Annapolis passed away on November 21, 2019 from complications from pancreatic cancer surgery. Cherie was a graduate of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in 1966, and the Graduate School in 1979 with a Masters' degree in Economics.

She had a distinguished career in the International Trade Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce for forty-four and a half years, retiring as Director of the Office of the Middle East. She worked tirelessly to support American exports to the Middle East in the belief that this could help develop peaceful relations in the region.

Cherie was a dedicated certified Maryland Master Gardener, and she was particularly devoted to promoting native plants, shrubs, and trees to strengthen the natural environment, and to certifying lawns and gardens as Bay-wise Friendly. She was also proud of her certification as a Master Composter. She will be long-remembered for the beautiful garden oasis she created at her home.

Cherie loved classical music and was a long-time subscriber and donor to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, as well as to classical radio station WBJC-FM in Baltimore. Her other community commitments included becoming a life-time member in the Anne Arundel Women's Giving Circle, and service as vice president and president of the International Club of Annapolis.

Cherie was beloved by those who knew her for her gentle spirit, deep integrity, and fierce independence. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Kurtz; sister, Renee Loustaunau; brother, Jeff Loustaunau (Suzie); niece, Shelly Price (David); nephews, Kevin Loustaunau (Alison), Brian Loustaunau (Jennifer); numerous great nieces and nephews, and her three wonderful cats-Ramses, Nefertiti, and Cleopatra.

Donations in Cherie's memory may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.