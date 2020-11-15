

Cherry O'Dell

On March 2, 2020, at the age of 87, Cherry O'Dell, an Ohio native, migrated one last time from the city she proudly called home. A child from the great migration, she spent more than six decades as a Washingtonian, where she attended school, married, divorced, raised twochildren, and used her exceptionally analytical mind to serve her country as a hidden figure for 30+ years in the government.She also held a deep pride for and love of the arts and her Black heritage which led to her scholarship of African art and a nearly 15-year tenure post-retirement as a docent at theMuseum for African Art, which culminated in an extensive collection of Black art, a Black library and a tour of Africa.The youngest of eight, Cherry grew up on a farm. As a little girl, she worked hard and had apenchant for learning, skills she reapplied at every stage of adulthood, including becoming a swimmer late in life and an avid bridge player.A stellar gardener, she enjoyed planting trees and producing annually what some deemed "the best-tasting tomatoes". She also harvested fruit from her yard- pears and apples-for her baked apple and pear pies, a talent she inherited from her mother. Weekends were for watching football games of the Washington Football Team and her alma mater.She was very civically active, dedicating many years to helping her community, including herwork in the Neighborhood Watch program and as a co-founder of a Neighborhood WelcomingCommittee. She was a devoted member of her local church and her kind Christian spiritcommonly displayed itself through generous concerted efforts as well as random acts ofkindness toward friends and strangers alike. She worked hard, was loyal, and was committed to making life better for her family and her community.Cherry is remembered as a caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and particularly her grandchildren deeply. She is survived by her children,Nicole (Onu), her grandchildren, Mia, Travis, Rebecca, Chinyere, and Wrenn, her niece, Susan (Bobby), her nephew, Tony and brother-in-law, Skeets. Her legacy lives on through them. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and her extended community. No services were held at the time. There are plans for a future memorial service.



