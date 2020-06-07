Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Lewes, DE, near where she and her late husband of 22 years, Allen Butler relocated in 2017. Cheryl, a native of Omaha, NE, lived in Washington, DC for nearly 36 years working primarily as an editor for The Washington Post. She is survived by her sister, Carole Samples; beloved step-daughter, Nita Worley; grandchildren, Addison and Harrison; as well as three additional step-children; five step-grandchildren; a dear cousin, Dakara Rucker Wright; close "sister" friends and other relatives. A private funeral service will be held. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: