CHERYL BUTLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHERYL G. PARKS BUTLER  (Age 75)  
Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Lewes, DE, near where she and her late husband of 22 years, Allen Butler relocated in 2017. Cheryl, a native of Omaha, NE, lived in Washington, DC for nearly 36 years working primarily as an editor for The Washington Post. She is survived by her sister, Carole Samples; beloved step-daughter, Nita Worley; grandchildren, Addison and Harrison; as well as three additional step-children; five step-grandchildren; a dear cousin, Dakara Rucker Wright; close "sister" friends and other relatives. A private funeral service will be held. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.fort-lincoln.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved