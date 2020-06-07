CHERYL G. PARKS BUTLER (Age 75)
Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Lewes, DE, near where she and her late husband of 22 years, Allen Butler relocated in 2017. Cheryl, a native of Omaha, NE, lived in Washington, DC for nearly 36 years working primarily as an editor for The Washington Post. She is survived by her sister, Carole Samples; beloved step-daughter, Nita Worley; grandchildren, Addison and Harrison; as well as three additional step-children; five step-grandchildren; a dear cousin, Dakara Rucker Wright; close "sister" friends and other relatives. A private funeral service will be held. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.fort-lincoln.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.