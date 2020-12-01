

Cheryl Ann Cannon

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, in southern Maryland, Cheryl Ann Cannon passed away suddenly in her sleep. Cherished mother of Michelle and Justin; and loving sister of Ellen Cannon, Robert Cannon, and David Cannon Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents Ellen and David Cannon Sr. Lover of children, dogs and travel, often described as kind, classy and strong; she will be missed by many and forgotten by none. She leaves behind many family and friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Services by BIANCHI.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store