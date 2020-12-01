1/1
CHERYL CANNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl Ann Cannon
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, in southern Maryland, Cheryl Ann Cannon passed away suddenly in her sleep. Cherished mother of Michelle and Justin; and loving sister of Ellen Cannon, Robert Cannon, and David Cannon Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents Ellen and David Cannon Sr. Lover of children, dogs and travel, often described as kind, classy and strong; she will be missed by many and forgotten by none. She leaves behind many family and friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Services by BIANCHI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved