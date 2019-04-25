

CHERYL LYNN CONDEE



Cheryl Lynn Condee, of Hyattsville, MD, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 71. Cheri was born in Nicholas County, West Virginia on February 23, 1948. She worked for Telcom Insurance for 30 years as a Senior Claims Specialist and Corporate Assistant, before retiring on May 1, 2018. Family, church (University Park Church of Christ), and gardening were the things she enjoyed the most, as well as her dog, Luci who she rescued in 2017. She is survived by her son, Jason, daughter, Dana; her brother, Myron (Margaret) Taylor; and her sister, Lora Walrath (Bill). Cheri loved being a Grandmother. Her grandchildren included Ashlee, Kendall, Dakota, Jaelyn, Anson, and Farah. They will miss their "Gram" greatly! She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty, and her brother, Greg. A service to celebrate the life of Cheri will be held at the University Park Church of Christ, 6420 Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782 on Saturday, April 27. The viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.