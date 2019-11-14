CHERYL PERKINS FRYE
Of Washington DC entered into eternal rest on Thursday November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon L. Frye. Devoted mother of Dante Frye; Dominic Frye, (Legione); Delonte Simon. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Brooks; and Sandra Sturdivant; three brothers, Gregory Perkins; Kevin Perkins; Derrin Perkins; four grandkids, Dominique, Daigione, Elijah, and Devon; five godchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday November 15 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Way of The Cross Church of Christ, 1800 Hazlewood Dr., Capital Heights MD 20743. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Hunt Funeral Home.