

CHERYL GEARHART



Cheryl Gearhart, age 76, of Sherwood, MD passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in St. Michael's, MD on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was surrounded by family, friends, music, and prayers. Cheryl was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend -- a true giver who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Cheryl ran a real estate appraisal business with her husband until retirement and enjoyed spending time with family, singing at assisted living homes and Strathmore Hall teas, entertaining friends, giving treats to her "grand-kitties," and sharing her generous spirit. Cheryl was a brilliant mind, excellent writer, and could answer every clue on Jeopardy until the day she passed away. Words cannot express how sorely she will be missed, nor the special place she filled in this world. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold (a.k.a. Hal), daughter Kari Weaver (Chris), son Stephen Gearhart (Anna), daughter Alexis Gearhart (Brandon Sengstack), grandchildren Will, Garrett, Adam (Ashley), Nick, and great-grandchildren Bristol and Baylor. She is also survived by sister Ruth Connoley (Luis Jimenez), and sister-in-law Gloria Hart. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Cheryl's life at Gina's Café in St. Michaels, MD on Sunday, November 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations to the P.E.O. Sisterhood are appreciated in lieu of flowers.