Cheryl Geiger (Age 76)

Of Kensington, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday evening May 15, 2020, following a stroke. She had a brief stay at The Casey House Hospice facility where she received loving care. Those who knew Cheryl remember her as a warm-hearted and kind soul, dedicated educator, loyal friend, and beloved family member. She was generous to her community and was an active parishioner of Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church. Born as Cheryl Lynne Steiner, she grew up in Towson, Maryland, with interest in outdoor sports such as dodgeball and tennis. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from University of Maryland, College Park, and was a balance beam specialist in the gymkhana troupe. She and her husband, Tim, married in 1966; and their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1972. After completing a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education, Cheryl taught at the Center for Young Children at University of Maryland where she became well-known for the stimulating playground obstacle courses that she helped design for her nursery school classes. From 1986 until her retirement in 2007, she taught at Saint Patrick's Episcopal Day School in Washington, D.C. where she created hands-on, engaging lessons for young minds such as leading her students, dressed as bees, on simulated pollen hunts. Cheryl was a keen observer and lover of nature, and nurturer of children. She was a joyful "doer" and gave extensively of both her time and her talents. Cheryl enjoyed being active, visiting with family, and socializing with friends. She took daily walks, loved the ocean, was committed to lifelong learning, and was passionate about humanitarian causes. Cheryl will be missed by her family, many friends, neighbors, former students, and others whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Geiger, daughter Jennifer Nisita, son-in-law Vittorio Nisita, granddaughter Lydia Nisita, and extended family Bette-Lynn Steiner, Linda Steiner (Mike Ripley), Amy McLane (Brad McLane), Michael Geiger, John Geiger (and his children and grandchildren), and Rebecca and Richard Abel (and their children and grandchildren). Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, William Steiner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cheryl's honor can be made to Mid-County United Ministries (MUM) at www.mumhelp.org

