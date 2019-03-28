Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL HILLEN. View Sign

HILLEN CHERYL ELIZABETH HILLEN September 12, 1959 - March 20, 2019 Passed away at her home in Durham, NC, after a valiant, three-year battle with brain cancer. Founder and president of Project Education, a national consulting and fundraising firm advancing school choice, Cheryl was nationally known and respected for her passionate work to end the vicious cycle of generational poverty through quality K-12 education for all children. Cheryl was born in Huntington, WV on September 12, 1959, daughter of William ("Bill") and Nancy Vincent Hillen. At St. Albans High School in West Virginia, Cheryl was a top student and competitive tennis player. Cheryl was a lifelong member/supporter of Girl Scouts USA, where she gained leadership skills, a passion for female empowerment and an enduring love of the outdoors. After graduating from the Univ. of Kentucky with a B.A. in political science, Cheryl worked for U.S. Cong. Larry Hopkins (KY) before becoming the executive director of the National Young Republican Federation at the age of 24. Cheryl left that position to manage the 1986 U.S. Senate campaign for Linda Chavez (MD) before joining Wayne Valis to help establish the D.C.-based government relations firm, Valis Associates, where Cheryl was Vice President. In 1990, Cheryl began her true life's work as an advocate for education reform, first as Director of Development at Citizens for a Sound Economy (1990 - 2000), then as Vice President at Children First America (2000 - 2004) and Director of Development at the Alliance and Advocates for School Choice (2004-2008). After founding Project Education, Cheryl teamed with AAA Scholarship Foundation where she raised funds for school choice throughout the country, ultimately funding scholarships for over one million children. Cheryl was known and admired for her intelligence, compassion, business acumen, rollicking sense of humor and love of Van Morrison's music. She is survived by her children, Marga Franklin and William "Woody" Franklin; mother, Nancy Hillen; sisters, Cathy Hillen-Rulloda and Cindy Hillen; and brother, Alex Hillen; along with a large, loving family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father and her brother, William "Willy" Hillen. Her family requests memorial tributes be made to AAA Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 15719, Tampa, FL 33684-0719 in her memory and to help continue her life's work. A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held in St. Albans later this spring.

