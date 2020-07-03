1/
CHERYL JENNINGS
CHERYL ANNE JENNINGS  
Cheryl Anne Jennings, born Cheryl Anne Laughery, wife of Lane Jennings, passed away on Thursday June 25. Born 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA, Cheryl worked for over 40 years as a contracting officer at NIH's Heart Lung and Blood Institute. During many of those years she was active as a director and stage manager in community theatre productions by Montgomery Players, Silver Spring Stage, Cedar Lane Stage and other local venues. Prior to that time she worked as a secretary at Arena Stage, and helped mount productions up and down the East Coast with the American Light Opera Company.She is to be interred with a short graveside service at 11 a.m., Thursday July 9 at Parklawn Cemetery,12800 Veirs Mill Rd, in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the Children's Inn at NIH.It is hoped that a more extensive memorial service will take place at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church sometime early next year.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
