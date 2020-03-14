Cheryl L. Madden
On March 12, 2020. Cheryl Lynn "Clipp" Madden peacefully passed surrounded by her family. Beloved husband of John Keller Madden; loving mother of Robert Martin Madden (Angela Rae) and Cynthia Jeanne Madden (Peter Wray); daughter of the late S. Bobby Clipp and Phyllis Cromer; sister of Dwight Clipp. Also survived by two grandchildren, Samantha Lorelai Madden and Christopher Roarke Madden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Sharpsburg Church of the Brethren, Sharpsburg, MD.